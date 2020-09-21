Dimple queen exits Babu's 50th film

Bengaluru: Rachitha Ram, popularly known as Dimple Queen of Sandalwood, bagged another project of veteran filmmaker Dinesh Baboo's 50th directorial titled Kasturi Mahal. Major changes have been announced for the team. Rachitha Ram walked out of the project due to busy schedule and date issues.



The film was launched in August in a grand manner. The actor's exit from the project has surprised the team members. "It is a major project for Dinesh Babu's as it is his 50th film. Hectic preparations are on. The team was planning to start the shooting in the first week of October. The director has confirmed that Rachitha Ram won't work in the film. Hope the director is on the hunt for a replacement, to finalise a new female lead before we begin the shoot," a team member said.

Director Dinesh Babu had been facing several challenges since the announcement of the project. Earlier, the film was titled 'Kasturi Nivasa'. The title was changed due to opposition. The title was renamed as 'Kasturi Mahal'. The film stars Sruthi Prakash in the lead role, while Skanda Ashok, Rangayana Raghu and Narayana Swamy play key roles. The shooting was scheduled from October 5. Sources close to Rachitha Ram said the actor pulled out of the film due to date issues. Rachitha Ram has several projects up her sleeve. She is looking forward to the release of 100, Ek Love Ya, and her Telugu debut Super Machi. She a slew of other projects, including Veeram, April, Lilly, a film with director S Ravindranath, and an another with director Mayuraa Raghavendra. Kasturi Mahal was one of the big projects for Rachitha Ram. The team claimed that the film is based on true life incident. The film explores paranormal activity. The shooting was to begin in the beautiful locales of Chikkamagaluru and Kotigehara.

Kasturi Mahal is jointly produced under the banner of Sri Bhavani Arts and Rubin Raj Productions. Produced by Ravish RC and Rubin Raj, the film is compiled by PKH Das photography and editing by Soundar Raj.