Dolly Dhananjay's Badava Rascal On Verge Of Completion

The film industry seems to be slowly picking its pace as the work is gaining momentum. Filmmakers who had been forced to put their movies on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic are now back at work. Film-related work is progressing at a brisk pace. Actors to have gotten busy. this is true across the film industries in India.

Coming to Sandalwood, Dolly Dhananjay starrer "Badava Rascal" is almost on the verge of completion. The team is busy with the final phase of its shooting. The climax portion of the movie is pending and the shooting is expected to go on till October 10. The post-production works such as dubbing and mixing are being done at Balaji Digital studio.

Most of the picturisation was done across Bangalore, Mysore, and Pandava Pura locations. The daily happenings and struggles of the middle-class people are said to form the theme of the story in this movie.

The movie which is being produced under the banner "Dolly Pictures" is bankrolled by Savitramma Adavi Swamy. Shankar Guru who has written the story, screenplay and dialogues is also directing this movie.

This will be his debut as a director. The songs for this movie are penned by Dolly Dhananjay himself and Shankar Guru. Vasuki Vaibhav of Bigg Boss Kannada fame will be scoring the music for Badava Rascal.

The Camerawork for this movie will be handled by Pritha Jayaraman. Editing and stunts will be directed by Niranjan Devara Mane and Vinod respectively. Amrutha Iyengar is playing the leading lady in this movie and others in the star cast include Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Sparsha Rekha, Naga Bhushan, and Poornima Chandra.