DQMS registration services from tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: District Registrar R Satyanarayana announced that registration services through the Dynamic Queue Management System (DQMS) will be available from April 4. According to his statement, the Registration and Stamps Department will implement DQMS across all 26 district Sub-Registrar Offices in the state. This system will allow applicants to choose a convenient time slot for document registration, ensuring a seamless process.

Applicants can book a slot using the Public Data Entry (PDE) system via the official website: registration.ap.gov.in through the Slot Booking Module, or by scanning a QR code. The new system aims to reduce waiting times, enhance transparency, and streamline operations.

It will also facilitate prior document verification, minimise the influence of intermediaries, and simplify staff management. From April 4, the process will be rolled out across all main Sub-Registrar Offices in the state. In the East Godavari district, the slot booking system will be expanded to all sub-registrar offices in phases.