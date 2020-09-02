Dr Rajkumar Fans Wish Granted: Dinesh Baboo Changes Kasthuri Nivasa Title

It all started with newbies using classic Kannada numbers in their movies to make their movie talk of the town before its release. Now, the focus seems to have shifted to movies.

Now-a-days, it has become a practice to use the titles of old hit movies for new films. This may be due to their box office results or popularity of the old movies. Filmmakers believe that the hit titles will either lure the crowd to theatres or at least keep the movie in news.

But several times it has so happened that these movies have failed to meet the expectations of the makers. The latest addition to this new trend of using a hit title for their movie was director Dinesh Baboo's new film. The director had named his upcoming movie 'Kasthuri Nivaasa' which is the title of Dr Rajkumar's hit movie that was released in early seventies. The title announcement generated a lot of buzz with Annavru fans urging the filmmaker to change the title.

Now, we hear that the Sandalwood director has decided to change the title to 'Kasthuri' after he got a number of calls asking him to change the title. We hear even the senior director Bhagwan had expressed his displeasure overt the title. "I had named the movie as 'Kasthuri Nivaasa' as it rightly suited the story but some people called and asked me not to use the title of the old classic, and I didn't want to get into complications, hence I am thinking of changing the title to Kasturi," said the director.

This will be the 5oth movie of the director and will have Rachitha Ram , Skanda Ashok, Shruthi Prakash in the star cast.

It is a known fact that there is a powerful opposition to rename movies after Dr Rajkumar movies. However, Dinesh Baboo's team which has already launched this movie has conceded to these requests by changing the title to avert possible uproar. The team has geared up to commence the shooting the movie in the last week of September.

Kasthuri Nivasa was a cult classic and considered to be among career best movies of Dr Rajkumar. One other movie was Bangaradha Manushya. The 'aadisi nodu, beelisi nodu' song became a chartbuster and was even used in Puneeth Rajkumar movie Rajakumara. Kasthuri Nivasa starred Arathi, Jayanthi and Ashwath in key roles. The movie was helmed by Dorai-Bhagawan and B Dorai Raj while GK Venkatesh scored the music which was a super hit.