Dr Rajkumar Will Always Be No.1: Govinda 

How will a Kannada actor feel if she hears a Kannada song originally rendered by late Dr Rajkumar being sung a Bollywood celebrity actor? Thrilled right?

That's exactly what happened when Sandalwood actress Harshika Poonachcha heard Bollywood star Govinda singing Dr Rajkumar's song during an event in Bombay. Harshika said she was flabbergasted after she heard this song from the celebrity actor!

Harshika Poonachcha was in Mumbai to take part in an event that was arranged for Holi festival. Recalling the incident, Harshika fondly narrates her experience,

"Govinda is my favourite actor. No one can excell him when it comes to his style, mannerisms, and dancing style. I was surprised to meet him at the event organised by the producer of a Bhojpuri Cinema ( in which I am acting) Abhay Sinha. All the star actors of Bhojpuri had gathered there. Suddenly, Govinda made an entry into the event to our utter surprise. While all of us got elated our producer introduced me to the actor. After coming to know that I am a Kannada actor, he was excited to speak about Dr Rajkumar," recalls Harshika.

"Oh, Kannada. I like Dr Rajkumar. He was close to me. He used to visit our house whenever he came to Mumbai. Very good person. He is always number one," said Govinda. While speaking further about Govinda Harshika said "He was happy to meet me as I was a Kannada actress"

We hear that Govinda expressed his desire to sing the Kannada song "Endendu Ninnanu Marethu" and obliged when Harshika asked if she could record his singing. "He sang this song without any flaws. I even had the privilege of dancing with him. I was overwhelmed when an actor from another language rendered our Kannada song. I felt so blessed," said Harshika Poonachcha. The video which was recorded by Harshika has gone viral on the social media.