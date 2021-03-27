Duniya Vijay Urges Govt Not To Cut Theatre Occupancy

A statue of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar in the avatar of a farmer has been installed at a park which is named "Bangarada Manushya Park" at Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.



Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay, who visited this place, inaugurated the renovated park and statue. This is located at the main entrance of APMC Yard. An idol of Dr Rajkumar in the guise of a farmer riding a cart and a statue of a cow drinking milk with a dog was already there in this spot from several years. But these statues had lost its sheen due to rain and shine and was about to collapse.

But the park was renovated by the initiative of one called Huchchavvana Halli Prasanna who is the taluk president of Dr Rajkumar fans association. Duniya Vijay, who inaugurated this statue, spoke high of Prasanna.

"Prasanna has paid tributes to Dr Rajkumar by giving life to this statue." Besides, the actor gave a message stating that farmers must be protected so that their lives do not perish. Duniya Vijay thanked the artist of Chitradurga's Muruga mutt who was instrumental in restoring these idols. While thanking, he also said that the youth must engage themselves in social activities such as these. He also urged people to watch Kannada movies in theatres and encourage artists.

Meanwhile, Duniya Vijay's "Salaga" team is busy taking part in the promotional activities of the movie at Chitradurga. During this occasion, a cricket tournament was arranged between the team from film industry and Journalists. Duniya Vijay who batted well in the match was seen dancing in joy on the ground.

"Salaga", which is directed by Duniya Vijay will be released on April 15. Dolly Dhananjay, Sanjana Anand, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu and others are seen in the star cast of this movie. Duniya Vijay has urged the government to take suggestions from artists if they have any intention of imposing either lockdown, or allowing only 50 per cent occupancy in theatres or entirely banning the the exhibition of movies in theatres. He has also appealed to the government to keep in view the plight of thousands of workers who work for a few hundreds of rupees a day.

He has assured the govt that the film industry will comply with all the Corona rules imposed by the government but requested that they allow cent per cent occupancy in theatres