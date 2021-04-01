Duniya Vijay's Salaga Pre-Release Event: Check Date, Venue

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay starrer "Salaga" is all set to release shortly. It was earlier said that this movie would hit theatres on April 15. However, this news was not made official from the Production team. Now, we hear that the release date would be announced officially on April 5.

Meanwhile, the Salaga team is planning to hold the pre-release function of the movie at Hosapete on April 10. The team is conducting dance practices for this occasion and all the arrangements will be made following Corona precautionary measures. Besides, as a part of promotional activities, the team of Duniya Vijay's Salaga is conducting cricket tournaments at Mysore, Chitradurga, Hubballi and other parts of the state.

"Salaga" will be Duniya Vijay's first directorial movie. Producer K P Srikanth has teamed up with Vijay for the first time and the songs of this movie have been composed by Charan Raj which have created sensation among fans. The movie, which has created high expectations because of Vijay's direction, has Sanjana Anand in the lead while Dhananjay will be seen as a police officer. Other actors like Achyuth Kumar, Naga Bhushan, B V Bhaskar, and Rangayana Raghu will be seen in pivotal roles.