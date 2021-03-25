Fans Brand Darshan Simple Samrat After Actor Visits Bus Driver's House

Sandalwood Challenging star Darshan is on cloud nine after the success of his recently released movie "Roberrt". In fact, the whole team of Roberrt is thrilled by the movie success.



To express his token of gratitude, Darshan recently visited Manthralaya the abode of Guru Raghavendra Swamy. On his return from this pilgrimage, Darshan visited the house of a person whom Darshan considers special. The actor met a KSRTC driver at his small house at Mysore on the occasion of his 80th birthday.



This KSRTC driver used to take Darshan to school during his younger days, it is said. The whole family of this driver was enthralled after the actor visited their home. Darshan has shared the photos of his visit to this house with his friends on the social media. "Sarathi visited his true Sarathi who was once a KSRTC driver and sought his blessings, on the occasion of his 80th birthday," thus stated the actor on social media. Darshan fans are always overwhelmed by such kind gestures of their favourite star.

These acts of the actor is taking him to greater heights as the actor has not forgotten his childhood days which was trodden with hardships. Darshan has been remembering all those who supported him during his difficult times. The actor is even helping some of them during their dire needs. Netizens have been showering their love on the photos of Darshan with the driver with some of them calling the actor as "Simple Samrat'. Now, fans are inquisitive about the future projects of their favourite star.











