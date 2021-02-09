Haveri Kichcha Sudeep Female Fans Form Exclusive Club For Charitable Activities  

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep seems to have reached the peak of his fame. The volume of his fans is increasing day by day. Many charitable works are going on in the name of this actor. Now, even women are participating in these endeavours. It is men who usually form fan clubs in the name of celebrity stars. But women fans of Sudeep are doing some charitable works after forming a fan club in his name.

On the occasion of Sudeep completing 25 years of journey in the film industry, women fans of Byadagi taluk in Haveri have conveyed their wishes to the actor in a video. They have furnished some details about the fan club formed in his name. They have named it as "Maha Sevaka Badshah Kichcha Sudeep Mahila Sene". This army which contains only women active members has a total of 5000 numbers.

As a mark of respect towards the actor, these women are engaged in social welfare activities. This women fan club has said that this is the only women fans club in the country which has members in such a huge number. This club is functioning under the auspices of 'Kichcha Charitable Society".

The women in the video have stated that they will march forward with the guidance of Sudeep. Sudeep has reacted to this video wholeheartedly. "This is quite pleasant. I thank all of you," thus has stated the actor who is the heartthrob of millions of fans.