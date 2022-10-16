HBD Prithviraj Sukumaran: The Handsome Star Is Introduced As Wild Vardharaja Mannaar From Prabhas Salaar

It is all known that KGF fame Prashant Neel is all ready to showcase the young and talented actors of South Industry Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in unique shades with his upcoming movie Salaar. Being the ace filmmaker's project and holding an ensemble cast, there are a lot of expectations on it. Earlier the makers unveiled the first look poster of Prabhas and today on the occasion of Prithviraj's 40th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look and surprised all his fans…



Prashant Neel, Prithviraj and the makers shared the new poster and wished the birthday star on this special day… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, he also wrote, "Thank you #HombaleFilms #PrashanthNeel #Prabhas and the entire team of #Salaar! #VardharajaMannaar will see you in theatres on the 28th of September 2023! #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms".

Prithviraj looked deadly and terrific in the new poster and is introduced as the antagonist Vardharaja Mannaar. Going with the dark and black dusty background, Prithviraj looked awesome sporting in a ash coloured shirt and owned a different look with layered silver neckpieces and centre nose ring.

Prashant Neel also shared the same poster and wished his antagonist by jotting down, "Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @PrithviOfficial, Presenting '𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐫' from #Salaar. #HBDPrithvirajSukumaran".

Salaar movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. It also has Shruti Haasan as Aadhya in the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Madhu Guruswamy are in the prominent roles. The film is being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages simultaneously! It will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages. This film marks the comeback movie to Prithviraj Sukumaran to Telugu after 12 years. He was last seen in Police Police (2010) movie! Ravi Basrur will score the tunes for this movie while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

Earlier producer Vijay spoke to the media and said, "We have set the bar very high for Salaar. On one hand, we have Prabhas, who is the hero of India's number one movie (Bahubali 2) and on the other hand, we have Prashanth Neel and Hombale, who made the second biggest film of India (KGF 2). This is a deadly combination and it's going to be a big challenge. The combination has created the buzz and now, since we have set the bar so high, we will try our best to reach the target. We will achieve something big with Salaar."

Salaar movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 28th September, 2023…

Let us also take a look at the birthday wishes of this South Indian ace actor… Take a look!

Mohanlal

Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Raju. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and may all your wishes come true. @PrithviOfficial pic.twitter.com/UMwZ9YDQPI — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 16, 2022

Along with sharing a pic with Prithviraj, he wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Raju. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and may all your wishes come true. @PrithviOfficial".

Mammootty

Tovino Thomas

Vijay

Along with sharing Salaar poster, he wrote, "To an ardent and true student of cinema, a versatile artist who has always left a lasting impression with his act and to the man of all seasons, a very happy birthday @PrithviOfficial #Salaar #HBDPrithvirajSukumaran #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @shrutihaasan @SalaarTheSaga".

Speaking about Prithviraj's work front, he will next be seen in Gold, Kaapa, Aadujeevitham, Salaar and Vijay's 67th untitled movie.

Happy Birthday Prithviraj Sukumaran…