Jaggesh Condoles Engineering Student's Suicide 

Senior Sandalwood actor Jaggesh has expressed his deep anguish after hearing the suicide news of a college boy. A student by name Jayanth Reddy who was doing his third semester of engineering at Bangalore Institute of Technology committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of his college. The cause for this suicide is not yet clearly known.

The student had come down to write his exams on March 1, but ended up committing suicide in the campus itself. The Police, who visited the spot shifted the body to KIMS hospital after due inspection. Actor Jaggesh has deeply sympathised with the week minded attitude of present day younger generation. "I am deeply pained after hearing the decision taken by this young man. You have not died alone child! You have killed your parents, relatives ,and friends. You should swim in this ocean of life and win. Children should be taught to increase the strength within instead of giving more of external education. Today's parents instead of making property for their children should make their children as their property," thus has tweeted the actor.