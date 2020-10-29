K Kalyan's Maid Commits Suicide, Leaves Death Note In Marathi

The house maid who created differences in the married life of sandalwood music director and writer K Kalyan committed suicide in the court hall.

The accused who had consumed poison and came to the Kushtagi court in Koppal district on October 29 collapsed in the court premises. Though she was immediately rushed to the hospital she breathed her last after she didn't respond to the treatment.

Ganga Kulakarni was the brain behind creating differences between Kalyan and his wife which had led to the couple filing for divorce. Kalyan had alleged that he was not allowed to meet and talk to his wife. After thorough Investigation, it was learnt that it was the handiwork of Shivananda Vaali a black magician and the house maid Ganga Kulakarni.

Both the culprits had planned to acquire the properties of Kalyan's wife Ashwini's parents properties. Earlier, the duo had also cheated a young man to the tune of about three lakhs on the pretext of getting him a job.

A case was registered in this connection in the year 2016 at Kushtagi police station. The main accused Shivananda Vaali has come out on bail while Ganga Kulakarni was elusive. But Ganga had appeared in the court on October 29 in connection with this case but committed suicide in the court premises. Now K Kalyan and his wife have reconciled and are living happily.

Meanwhile, police have recovered a death note written by K Kalyan's maid Ganga Kulakarni in which she has blamed herself for all the chaos and appealed that her kids be looked after. The maid's suicide note is in Marathi.