Kabza Team's Sankranthi Surprise For Upendra Fans 

Sandalwood Real star Upendra starrer "Kabza" movie team is gearing up to give a surprise on the occasion of Sankranti. This mega movie which is being directed by R Chandru will have the entry of one more star actor according to the buzz which is currently doing the rounds in filmly circles.

Director Chandru has said that an official announcement will be made regarding this on 14 January which happens to be the Sankranthi festival day. However, we hear that the surprise has been broken and information leaked. The buzz is that the multicrore movie is likely to have Kichcha Sudeep in combination with Upendra in a pivotal role.

This news will be published on Sankranthi day with a display of a poster, it is being said. Earlier, these two actors had worked in a movie called 'Mukunda Murari'. Sudeep was seen in the role of Sri Krishna while Upendra played the character of an atheist who tries to prove the non-existence of God. The movie, a remake of the Hindi blockbuster Oh My God starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal, was successful in the Kannada market too.

Meanwhile, speculation is also rife that this new star might be a leading actress from Bollywood. However, we will have a clear picture about this rumour only on Sankranti tomorrow. There is also a rumour that hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar might join the movie team "Kabza' according to the clues given by the director Chandru.