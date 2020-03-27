Kannada Actor Eyes Bollywood Debut With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Remember Prabhu Mundkur? Yes, the same actor who was seen in the Kannada movie Urvi. The talented, ever smiling actor, is currently working in movies like Mysore Diaries and Maya Kannadi.

When an actor has huge potentil and also gets huge recognition for the same, he aspires to reach for the stars. Same was the case with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who made her big screen debut in a kannada film called Aishwarya. The actress reprised the role of Sonali Bendre in the Kannada remake of the Telugu movie Manmadhudu which starred Akkineni Nagarjuna. Then she grabbed her first Bollywood flick, an SRK flick at that and never looked back after that. Deepika is now one of the most sought after female actors in the industry.

Now, back to Prabhu. The actor too is nursing Bollywood dreams. In a recent interview, the Kannada actor of Urvi fame is believed to have said that he wants to work with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajoo Hirani. Yes, clearly Prabhu Mundkar wants to do Hindi movies in future.

Here's wishing him luck.