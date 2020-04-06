Kannada Comedian Bullet Prakash On Ventilator Support

Popular comedian in the Kannada film industry Bullet Prakash is battling for his life and is in critical shape, as per reports. It is learnt that the Sandalwood actor is on ventilator support. He was admitted to the Fortis hospital after his health condition deteriorated. Now, Bullet Prakash's is said to be in a critical state. He is being treated at the Fortis hospital by Dr Tejaswi.

Hospital sources say that Bullet Prakash was hospitalised because of his gastric issues. However, he is also said to be suffering from kidney and liver related health issues.

His son Rakshak is believed to have told the media that his father is doing well and had been rushed to hospital for his gastric problem.

Bullet Prakash is 42 years old. The Kannada comedian is a close friend of Challenging star Darshan in the industry. He has worked in over 300 movies so far.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery.