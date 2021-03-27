Kannada Fans Fida Over Dulquer’s Retro Look in Kurup

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in a suspense thriller titled "Kurup". This movie has created a lot of expectations not only among fans, but also in the entire Indian film industry. The teaser of the movie was released in about five languages including Kannada and people are stunned after watching this teaser.

The movie is making news because of its technical brilliance. The cinematography of Nimish Ravi and the BGM rendered by Sushin Shyam are the main attractions in this teaser. The story revolves around an accused by name Sukumar Kurup who is wanted in several cases and is elusive from police since many years. The exciting story is about the background of this accused.

Dulquer Salmaan plays the titular role in this movie. Shobhitha will be playing the lead role opposite Dulquer in Kurup. After his movie "Second Show", Dulquer is working with director Shrinath Rajendran. The screenplay of Kurup is written by K S Arvind, Jithin K Jose, and Daniel Sayuj Nayar. Sunny Weayin, Shine Tom Chacko, Gopal Kumar and a few other actors will be seen in this movie. The movie is produced under the banner "Wafer Films" which is owned by Dulquer Salmaan.

The movie will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. The teaser of this movie which has a span of about 1.13 minutes has come out astonishingly well. Fans have loved the retro look of Dulquer Salmaan. The tag which states "Most Wanted criminal Sukumar Kurup" gives us inkling about how this story will unfold on the big screen.