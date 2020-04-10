Kannada's Reel Villain Turns Hero in Real Life

Remember Vishnuvardhana? No, we are not talking about the late Kannada actor Sahasimha Vishnuvardhan. We are referring to the movie which came after his demise. The Kannada movie starred Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood playing the baddie. Now, in real life, the villain has turned a real hero.

We all know that PM Modi asked people to join the clap for carers challenge by clapping for the unsung heroes (medical professionals) who have been risking their lives to save lives of those infected with the coronavirus. In fact, considering the high risk they were prone to, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for all the frontline health workers. Now, our villain turned hero Sonu Sood is no less than any of those.

As per reports, he has offered his hotel to accommodate medical staff for free. Isn't that a noble thing to do? Sonu has expressed to the authorities concerned his decision to offer his Mumbai hotel to doctors who have been striving round the clock. Medical staff who have been working day and night to save the lives of people can now rest at Sonu's Hotel in Mumbai.

Celebrities are doing their bit to contribute to easing the burden of the government in this fight against coronavirus. Sonu Sood played the role of Arjuna in Challenging Star Darshan's Kurukshetra.