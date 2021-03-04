Kasthuri Nivasa Makers Find Amrutha's Replacement

It is not uncommon for some actors who are work in TV serials to exit abruptly for various reasons thereby changing the tempo of the story in serials. Some serials sink in terms of TRP ratings while some triumphantly proceed by taking interesting twists in the story.

Everything of course, depends on the skill of writers and directors. Now, we hear that such a thing has happened to Kannada TV serial "Kasturi Nivasa" which is being telecast on Udaya TV.

An actress in the serial by name Amrutha Ramamurthy has stepped out of the serial. This actress was playing tgr character of "Mrudula". Viewers had lauded the good chemistry between the lead characters Mrudula and Raghav. But Amrutha has not disclosed anything clearly about the reasons for her exit from this serial.

However, the TV serial team has ended Mrudula's role in the serial. A new actress by name Risha Nijaguna will be joining the crew to be paired up with Dileep. Amrita Rama Murthy has broken her silence on social media about all the rumours that were doung the rounds about her sudden exit from Udaya TV's popular serial Kasthuri Nivasa.

"When a man indulges in bad things he looks in all directions but forgets to look up! He ignores the unseen power that is noticing him from the sky. Shri Krishnaaarpanamasthu. You have all supported me very well. The victory that I have achieved so far is because of you. Henceforth, I will not be a part of "Kasturi Nivasa". I will meet all of you on the screen again at the earliest, thus has posted Amrutha Ramamurthy on social media.

Hence the actress has not given clear reasons for her exit. Risha has already posted about this on social media. She was earlier seen in the serials "Varalaxmi Stores" and "Mathe Vasantha". It remains to be seen how the viewers will respond after the end of 'Mrudula' character. The other actors in the star cast of this serial are actor Dilip Shetty, Jyothi Rai and others. This serial has completed about 350 episodes.