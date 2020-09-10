Kavitha Reddy Woes Over Sports Bra Comment Against Samyuktha Hedge Continue

Despite tendering an unconditional apology and also calling truce over the controversial sports bra incident, moral policing charges against Kavitha Reddy continues to haunt the Congress spokeswoman.

Even after offering a public apology to Kirik Party actress Samyuktha Hegde, Kavitha and her associates who are being branded tormentors of young women including sandalwood actor Samyukta Hegde at lake garden, are in trouble.

The police arrested Kavitha Reddy and are on the lookout for her associate by name Anil Reddy who is absconding since the day of the incident.

Sandalwood actor Samyukta Hegde and her friends were attacked by Kavitha and her friends when they were doing their fitness workout at a park in Bengaluru. It is said that these girls who were in their fitness attire were locked inside the park after closing the gate.

This incident was caught on the mobile phone and was shared via social media which has gone viral. An FIR is being filed on a few others too, it is learnt. Most of the people from Sandalwood and political field including Shobha Karandlaje had condemned this act of moral policing by the congress spokesperson and have been pressurising the police to arrest Kavitha Reddy. Samyukta Hegde had lodged a complaint in this regard and hence police are at work.

Police are now said to be on the lookout for some of the other accomplices of Kavitha, who were present on the day of the incidence