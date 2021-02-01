Kichcha Sudeepa's next Vikrant Rona set to leave an indelible mark!

'Vikrant Rona', multi-lingual actor Kichcha Sudeepa's highly promising film, has been in the news for several reasons. It has generated unique vibes, and expectations from it are sky-high ahead of its release among the audience.

On January 31, in a celebration of the talented actor's 25th year in cinema, the big-ticket film's sneak-peek and title logo were unveiled on Dubai's world-famous Burj Khalifa. It's totally apt that the majestic 'Vikrant Rona' was glorified on a structure that is considered the world's tallest building. The silver jubilee flick of the super-talented actor has left its fans thoroughly entertained already!

In a way, the prestigious project is all the more extraordinary because it is one of the few mega Indian projects that went on the floors in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Sudeep's resolve to push the envelope and be a part of something stupendous has played an instrumental role in this.

Coming to the #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa event, it was not only glitzy and stunning but also has come to be described as an event that has had the Indian movie-going audience feel so proud. In keeping with the novel nature of the film, the makers ensured that 'Vikrant Rona' is also the first-ever movie to come out with a 3-minute video from the heights of the Burj Khalifa. Its visuals, technical quality and other elements are awesome.

The fact that Sudeep is the first superstar to have got a 2000-ft cutout celebrating his stardom has impressed his fans big-time.

'Vikrant Rona', which has got a terrific pre-release buzz going for it, is directed by Anup Bhandari. The visual feast is produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, while Alankar Pandian is its co-producer. The makers are planning to release the film not only in the major South Indian languages (Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam) and Hindi but also in five foreign languages and in more than 50 countries.

B Ajaneesh Loknath's music and William David's cinematography are going to be top-notch. Shiva Kumar J's production design, too, will be a big asset of the film