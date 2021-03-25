Madagaja Hindi Rights Sold For Massive Sum

We have come across many cases in the film industry where producers never pay either remuneration or reward to the crew members including actors, directors, and technicians for their work.

But now, we hear an instance of a producer gifting an expensive car to the director of his forthcoming movie even before its release.

Producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, is flying high after the super success of his recent movie "Roberrt" starring Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan, has indicated that the movie would reach the 100 crore club shortly.

The producer has gifted the high end version of the Hyundai Venue car worth about 14 lakhs to the director of his upcoming Sri Murali starrer movie "Madagaja".

Mahesh is the lucky director who has been awarded with this gift.

Apparently, Umapathy Srinivas had promised the director that he would give him an expensive car if Madagaja brought him some profit. "Our Madagaja movie is making profits even before its release! The Hindi dubbing rights are being sold for quite a huge amount. To celebrate this, our Producer gifted me this car," said director Mahesh sharing his happiness.

"I never had imagined that I would get such an expensive gift. I don't have any car with me. Even today, I travel to my native place by bus. One day my producer asked me to go to the showroom telling that he had booked a car for me. I was awestruck with this and later visited the showroom and took delivery of the car after selecting the colour of my choice. Then I proceeded to his office and made him drive the car. It makes me happy when I see such producers in our film industry," concludes Mahesh.

Mahesh had supported "Robert' team during its promotional activities. This was even revealed by Darshan and Umapathi Srinivas during a press meet. They had praised him for supporting in spite of him being the director of "Mada Gaja'" movie. Probably these acts of the director must have prompted the producer to give the car well in advance. Director Mahesh has thanked the producer profusely for giving this memorable gift.