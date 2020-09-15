Malayalam Actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal Collapses On Movie Sets, Dies

In an unfortunate incident which met with a tragic end, Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal collapsed during a movie shoot and breathed his last on the spot at Cochin in Kerala. The actor was 44 years old and leaves behind his father, wife, and a daughter. The tragedy struck when the actor was taking part in the shooting of a Tele cinema called "Cochin College'.

This cinema was being done to create awareness about Garbage disposal. The actor was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead. The incident took place in Cochin's kundanoor Road at a waste disposal unit. The actor was enacting the role of a foreigner in the movie. After finishing the shooting of his portions he was getting photographed along with his crew when he suddenly sank and fell on the floor.



Prabeesh was given water after he pleaded with his team to get some water soon. But the actor breathed his last after drinking the water given to him. Prabish has worked in many Tele films. He was an actor and a famous dubbing artist who had lent his voice to many artistes in the Malayalam film industry.



Prabeesh Chakkalakal's death comes close on the heels of Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji's sad demise at a young age. We hope to see some Samaritan coming to the aid of Prabeesh's family as in the case of Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji who was helped by Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi.



It may be recalled that Vadivel who suffered cardiac arrest and was being treated at a private hospital had to be moved to a government hospital for lack of funds. Vadivel Balaji had passed away at the government hospital. Then it was Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi who is said to have come forward to offer financial aid to the family after hearing news of their financial issues.

