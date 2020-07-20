Meet Kichcha Sudeep As Vikranth Rona in Phantom

We already told you that the upcoming movie of Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep had started rolling after the launch of the movie at Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad. The actor who finished a two-day schedule of Phantom has revealed the first look of the movie on Twitter. Have a look at Sudeep's first look in his upcoming movie Phantom...

Putting on makeup today was an awesome feel. Felt I was in an elaborated holiday away frm my passion. A passion called cinema.

So here iam.....

being,,,,,,, VIKRANTH RONA ,,,again.#PhantomBegins pic.twitter.com/eoxNqpP3sn — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 19, 2020

However, the Sandalwood actor clarified that this was not a teaser but a video that he posted as he was excited to don the makeup again. The clipping posted by Sudeep gives a glimpse of his character. Sudeep has also revealed his character name Vikranth Rona in the movie. It shows Sudeep riding a boat in the midst of a thick jungle.



Sudeep will be next seen in Kotigobba 3. He will also be back to host another fresh season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. The organisers are yet to finalise contestant for the show.