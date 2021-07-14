Nagabhushana NS, Bhoomi Shetty launch trailer of Kannada film ‘Ikkat’

Actors Nagabhushana NS and Bhoomi Shetty released the trailer of their upcoming Kannada comedy drama film "Ikkat" on Tuesday. The film, which will have a digital release globally on July 21, has been co-directed by Esham and Haseen Khan.

The comedy drama is set in the backdrop of lockdown where an unhappy couple is all set to divorce. However, due to lockdown, they are left with no choice but to spend time with each other.

Talking about the film, Nagabhushana NS says:"'Ikkat' is truly a unique film. As it is based on the lockdown, there is a sense of relatability that is associated with it. It is a hilarious story and I am sure that it will be a great watch for viewers across the globe who will enjoy the situational comedy setting of the film."

Actress Bhoomi, who makes her film debut with the project, says: "I am thrilled to make my foray into films and also my digital debut with 'Ikkat', a completely crazy comedy-drama which everyone will relate to. It was offered to me when I least expected it, when things were completely on a stand-still because of the lockdown.

I had such a blast during the story narration that I knew right away that I had to do this film. Ikkat is a super special movie for me and we had an amazing time shooting it."

Director duo Esham and Haseen Khan said in a joint statement: "It was the lockdown that inspired us to make 'Ikkat'. There was a time during the initial stages of the pandemic when the whole world was in a very somber mood as we all were experiencing a difficult time.

However, with Ikkat we have attempted to showcase these unprecedented times through a humorous lens. The quirky storyline, the talent and their stupendous comic timing is what makes the film an absolute fun watch."

"'Ikkat' is a wholesome comedy drama, which is sure to give our Kannada audience a dose of pure made-for-the-lockdown laughter and entertainment. We are delighted to offer varied regional content to our customers and expand our library with entertainers like Ikkat.

This film will launch as part of our Prime Day celebration in India, and we are confident that our Kannada audience will enjoy watching it with their families at home," says Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video.