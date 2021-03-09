Pannaga Bharana's Emotional Post in Memory Of Chiru Sarja

Famous Sandalwood director and actor T S Nagabharana's son Pannaga Bharana has posted an emotional letter which he has addressed to his buddy Late Chiranjeevi Sarja on social media. The two friends who shared somw unforgettable moments together were very close to each other during their hey days.

Pannaga Bharana, who became nostalgic, recalled his old memories with the late actor. If one can notice, most of the artists are emotional in nature. They don't hesitate to vent out their inner feelings even on an open dias with the crowd in front of them. We have seen many such sequences happening during live shows on small screens also. Maybe the tender heartedness of the artists helps them to portray their characters effectively on the stage and the big screen.





The sudden demise of Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja from this world is still hard to digest for many people who were close to the late actor even today. His closest friends are still suffering with the pain of separation in silence unable to express them openly. But now Pannaga Bharana has poured out his feelings that had been pestering his mind through a letter written almost in a poetic style.

"The day and nights we spent together, minor clashes amongst us, and amidst these your ever smiling face! I am reminded of those days. Please take me from where we started. I will consider all your flow of thoughts. I appreciate you more than before. I want to see you again with the same shorts and sleeveless T shirt. You used to ask us not to leave so early. We used to differ about your choice of selections. You should have been here even today to bid farewell with a hugging smile. You left alone early without telling us that we would meet again. How can you do this to us? Even today, I feel that all this becomes untrue. I try to come to terms to reality when I gaze at glittering stars in the sky and when I get up. Death is so easy my friend. You used to love us more than a brother. We had discovered a family amongst us. If there is a chance to be reborn again, let us commence again from where we started. But this time I will leave earlier than you, because I want to understand what happened to you. I want you to be standing at the other end," thus has stated Pannaga Bharana in his lengthy letter.

Aindritha Rai who reacted to this has said "It's quite heart touching. I cannot forget his smile. I still remember the day he started acting standing in front of me".