Prakash Raj Not Replacement For Ananthnag in KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel

The production of Sandalwood movie KGF Chapter 2 has gained momentum with the introduction of one more character that will be enacted by multilingual actor Prakash Raj. The actor himself disclosed this on twitter. "Start Camera..... Action....back to work...' thus tweeted Prakash Raj with a photo of himself in a suit and a salt and pepper get up.

Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

He is also seen with the movie director Prashanth Neel in an office like setting. On the other hand, the Sandalwood director has put an end to speculations which were rife on social media stating that Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement for Ananth Nag and his is totally a new character in the movie. It may be recalled that Anant Nag played a prominent character in KGF Chapter 1 but is said to have walked out the sequel owing to creative differences with the filmmakers.



The shooting of this movie has resumed and is in full swing at Kanteerava studios. As per the makers, there is still 25 days of schedule to complete the shoot with actors like Prakash Raj, Nagabharana, Malavika Avinash and others for the first ten days.

However, the lead actor Yash is expected to join the sets later. KGF Chapter 2, which is the most talked about movie which is all set to have a Pan India release, has Srinidhi Shetty in female lead and has Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena tandon in pivotal roles. Hombale films, which had announced the release date of this movie to be on October 23 is yet to give the revised date of its release following delay caused by Sanjay Dutt's health issues. The Bollywood actor is expected to get back to work mode after his cancer treatment at least after three months.

The camera work of KGF Chapter 2 is being handled by Bhuvan Gowda. The music and art department is handled by Ravi Basrur and Shivakumar respectively.