Puneeth Rajkumar On Sandalwood Drugs Racket: Guilty Should Be Punished

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has shared his opinion on the recent drug scandal that has rocked the fil. Industry.

He has stated that whoever is involved in drugs racket must be punished as per law regardless of their status in the society. He quoted a kannada adage which states 'Whoever consumes salt should drink water.' which means that those who resort to illegal activities must be willing to pay the price.

The actor who was taking part in a film shooting at Gangavathi said that thw Kannada film industry has its own history. Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Shankar Nag and many other artistes who had lot of respect for akannada language, Kannada land, and water have conducted themselves in such a way that the whole country loves Karnataka state and looks up to it for inspiration.

Now, it is very painful to hear of cinema artists getting involved in drug racket, the actor reportedly said.

In fact, people learn lessons from cinemas. But it is unfortunate to see this menace enveloping our film field especially during Corona effect, said Puneeth Rajkumar.

The most sought after Kannada actor wondered if there was a need to do get into such unlawful activities especially during this hour. This has resulted in the entire film industry being forced to bend their head in shame, he said.

Artists, technicians, and others in the industry have been suffering a lot for the past seven months without job in their hands. Now, the directives from the government permitting opening of theatres and conduct of film shootings have helped the industry workers. Shootings are being conducted with precautionary measures and social distancing. Puneeth has requested fans to co-operate as he cannot shake hands with them due to Corona precautions.