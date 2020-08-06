Rachita Ram Bags A Remake Movie Amid Lockdown Blues

Sandalwood actress Rachitha Ram is one of the busiest actors in Kannada. In Spite of her hectic schedules, we hear she has given a green signal to the remake of a Tamil hit in which Nayanthara was in the lead role. The Kollywood movie we are talking about is Kolamavu Kokila. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie revolves around a woman getting entangled in a drug racket after she decides to take that route to make money to ease her financial burden.

Nayanthara had done full justice to her role in the Tamil movie "Kolamavu Kokila" which was released in 2018. This was a low budget movie which had earned huge profits for its makers.

The kannada version, we hear, will be directed by Mayura Raghavendra. Talking about the movie, the lead actress expressed her eagerness to work in the movie. "I am excitedly looking forward to act in this movie which has thrilling elements," said Rachitha.

"Earlier, I had directed a short film Rishabha Priya in which Rachitha Ram had acted and now I am directing this feature film," says the director. When I watched this Tamil movie "Kolamavu Kokila" I felt this could be made in Kannada also. When I narrated this script, Rachitha was thrilled and expressed her desire to act in the remake version, added the director.

"I am proud that my second movie is also female-oriented. Though it is a remake I will be extracting only the core pulp of the story and adapt it to kannada nativity to make it palatable to the local people," says Mayur.

It may be recalled that Tamil comedian Yogi babu had worked with Nayanthara in the Kollywood original and their performance was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. Now, the production team is searching for an artist suitable for that character. Details regarding the banner and rest of the crew members will be announced officially during Ganesh festival, as per reports.

Will Rachita Ram be able to match Nayanthara's performance in the movie or even beat her? Let's Wait and watch.