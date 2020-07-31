Rachita Ram's Next With Dhananjay Aka Dolly Under S Ravindranath Direction

Sandalwood dimple star Rachitharam has confirmed that she will be working with director S.Ravindranath in a movie once again where she will be teamed with Dhananjay under the Vikyaatha banner. It may be recalled that Rachitha Ram had worked with the same director in a movie called PUSHPAKA VIMANA.

The producer and the director of this movie feel that Tagaru fame Dolly and Rachitha Ram are best suited for their dream roles. While Rachitha had already worked with this director, Dhananjay is joining hands with the director for the first time.

Rachitharam is also paired with Dhananjay for the movie produced by Yogesh Narayan and the project is helmed by Sreenivas. A portion of this movie was shot in Lucknow in which Dhananjay too had taken part. However, Rachitha Ram is yet to join the project. If everything goes well, this will be the second project for this pair. Rachitha Ram's "100" and "Ekalavya" movies are ready to hit the screens.

The actress who has completed her shooting for her debut Telugu movie, "Super Machi" has signed three more different projects. Even Dhananjay is busy in Sandalwood. He has shared screen in the movie, "Salaga", with actor and director, Vijay and the movie is yet to be released.

Dhananjay has also acted in "Yuvaratna" in which Puneeth Rajkumar is in the lead role. Besides, he has also worked in the most hyped Kannada movie, "Pogaru" along with Dhruva Sarja. Dhananjay aka Dolly is also busy with the production of "Badava Rascal" and taking part in the shooting of the movie "Dolly".

In between, he will be working in a biopic based on Underworld Don, Jayaraj. he is getting ready to enact the role of Don in the movie. Looks like it's a dream career for Dolly, who within a short span of time has proved himself to be an indispensible actor in Sandalwood.