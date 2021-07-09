Colors Kannada’s rom-com game show ‘Raja Rani’ from today

Bengaluru: A perfect marriage between two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other, forms the central theme of Colors Kannada's first-of-its-kind romantic-comedy reality game show, involving 12 celebrity couples.



Titled 'Raja Rani' will be aired on weekends from Saturday (July 10). The game show will attempt to showcase the couples who despite their differences find their way for a successful and happy married life. The show will explore the bonding of these couples through various games.

The show with a social experiment will also bring about various ways to resolve the differences between couples by bringing the entertainment factor to it. The fun-filled entertainment show would bring out the essence of relationships and unknown tales from celebrity homes.

"Perfect couple is all about understanding each other, give, take and willingness to sacrifice. Through oodles of fun and entertainment, along with some tales of joy and sorrow, 'Raja Rani' will unleash fascinating facts about celebrities and the success of their happy married life. The couples will be given various tasks. We are also happy to have Anupama Gowda as our perfect host for this show," said Prakash Gopalakrishnan, Programming Head, Colors Kannada.

Rapper Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda, serial actress Neha Gowda-Chandan, Choreographer Murugananda-Ishitha Varsha, Sameer Acharya-Shravani, Maja Bharatha fame Sowmya-Praveen, Roopa Prabhakar- Prashanth of legendary Silli Lalli, standup comedian Pavan Venugopal-Suman, actor Sanjay Shastry-Sinchana, cricketer N C Aiyappa-Anu Poovamma, Kulavadhu fame Deepika-Akarsh, seasoned actor and dancer Harini-Srikanth will be the celebrity couples participating in the show. National film award-winning actress Thara and Srujan Lokesh of Maja Talkies are the judges of the show.

Veteran actor cum theatre personality Raju Thalikote along with his two wives Prema Kallur and Prema Sindhnur will be among the celebrity couples participating in 'Raja Rani'. Needless to say, they will up the entertainment quotient for the audience.

The show will be aired live on weekends at 7.30 pm. One can watch the show on Voot Select too.