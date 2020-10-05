Rakshit Shetty accepts ‘green’ challenge

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada film actor Rakshit Shetty participated in Green India Challenge, accepting it from India's well-known as versatile actor Prakash Raj.

Rakshit Shetty planted saplings in his house in Bangalore on Sunday and underlined the need to promote greenery by planting saplings in times of universal environmental crisis.

He thanked Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar from Telangana Rashtra Samithi for initiating the Green India Challenge and opined that it was the duty of every individual to promote and safeguard greenery.

He nominated hero Bobby Simha, producers Karthik Gowda, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, actor director Rishab Shetty and noted Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly to plant saplings and continue the Green India Challenge.