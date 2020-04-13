Rakshit Shetty Joins Hands With Rishab Shetty For A Project

So, the news about the duo reuniting was after all true. But wait, before you jump the gun, let me clarify and give you all the details.

Sandalwood simple star Rakshit Shetty is basking in the glory of his recent release Avane Srimannarayana. The fantasy drama which featured the Kannada actor in the role of a corrupt cop was set in a retro backdrop and earned rave reviews. The film's box office collections were impressive too. Thanks to Sachin Ravi, who made his directorial debut with Avane Srimannarayana after being a video editor for Kannada movies, the film's handling of script came in for much appreciation.

Sometime back, there were rumours that Rakshit Shetty was all set to join hands with his Kirik Party director Rishab Shetty for a movie. Now, the latest we hear is that before all that movie, the duo will share the screen space to impart filmmaking knowledge to fans via instagram.

We all know that coronavirus has forced people indoors. Celebrities have found their own ways to keep themselves occupied. while a few are seen posting pictures of them doing the household chores, the others are busy posting selfies. Madhuri Dixit said she would train aspiring dancers via instagram. Now, Rakshit and Rishab Shetty too are said to have joined hands with a marketing firm which had worked for movies like Avane Srimannarayana and Bell Botom.

The two actors will be seen sharing the dias via a live insta video where they will talk about the nuances of filmmaking. That's not it, the two will also take questions from the audience and answer them.

Rakshit Shetty will pick 5 good questions from the chat converstions with fans on Instagram and speak about them. Isn't that great? What are you waiting for? Just go ahead and check out what they have to say about filmmaking.

Rakshit Shetty will be next seen in 777 Charlie which will be a pan India movie. The movie is being directed by Kiranraj K and the crew was recently in Rajasthan to shoot a couple of scenes.