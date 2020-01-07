Rashmika: From Kirik Party, Broken Engagement With Rakshit Shetty To Most Bankable Actress

Rashmika Mandanna, today the name is synonymous with success in South cinema. Rashmika may be the shining star of Tollywood right now, but did you know she became an overnight sensation after her movie Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty (which she eventually dated and broke up with)? She became the fresh face of Kannaada cinema which had a severe dearth of fresh faces. She was even voted as the most desirable woman in Times Poll.

The 23-year-old actress is a Coorgie and was born on Virajpet near Madikeri. Re He Karnataka beauty has worked her way up with her efforts and proved her mettle as an actress.

Rashmika recently marked three years in the industry but let me tell you that ever since she made her debut, the actress has never looked back. She even did a small twitter session with her fans recently to mark three years of Rashmika in cinema. From playing a girl next door to a dominating girlfriend, Rashmika has played several roles. Her role in Geetha Govindam earned much recognition. Her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda was so good that she was paired opposite the Tollywood youth sensation again in Dear Comrade. Rashmika is now awaiting the release of her next with none other than Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru in which the latter plays a soldier for the first time in his life. She also several movies lined up in her Kitty.

Rashmika has he put her past affair with Rakshit Shetty (of Avane Srimannarayana fame) behind and moved on. Today, she is one of the most promising actors down south and also one of the most sought after actor in the industry. Rashmika has come a long way since her Kirik party days. But with her career going great guns, I don't think she would have any reason to complain about because any actress would kill to have her life.

So, here's wishing Rashmika Mandanna many more years in the industry.