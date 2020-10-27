Mast mast girl made several hearts skip a beat with her work in Bollywood movies. The actress will next be seen in the much talked about multilingual movie KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. She was earlier seen in the Upendra movie.

We all know that Raveena will be seen in a crucial role in the KGF sequel. The makers decided to release the first look of the actress in the movie KGF. Sure enough, people were thrilled to get an update on the movie after a long time.

Have a look at Raveena Tandon Kadak Look In KGF Chapter 2.Meet Ramika Sen...





Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who recently recovered from lung cancer resumed work. It now remains to be seen how well the movie will do after having such a starry cast.

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sandalwood rocking star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.