Sadhu Kokila Ventures Into TV Serials

Sandalwood actor Sadhu Kokila, who has made a name for himself as a comedy actor in Kannada film industry is trying his fortune in Kannada serials. Sadhu has entertained the Kannada audience through various departments of the industry.



Sadhu Kokila has worked as a music director, actor, singer, and director in Sandalwood thus displaying his multifaceted talent. Now, Sadhu Kokila has ventured into the journey of daily soaps on the small screen. Earlier, we have seen him as a judge in several reality TV shows. Now, Sadhu Kokila has evinced interest in TV serial production. He is producing a serial called "Gowripura Gayyaligalu" under the banner Surag Productions.



This serial is being telecast on Udaya TV channel from March 15 from Monday to Friday at 6.30 pm. This will be a sort of comedy serial. The story revolves around four middle class section women who will have established their own club in their Gowripura colony and prepare some condiments like pickles and papads etc.

People in this colony are scared of these women. These four women themselves have problems among them, but stay united when people from outside interferes. When such is the case, a girl by name Gulabi comes in search of a witness relating to the murder of her father. The comedy sequences which is seen among these women and suspicious movements of the girl Gulabi forms the skeleton of the story line of this serial.

The serial is being directed by Ravi Teja. Navya Rohini, Divya Veena, Rachana, Aarva Basavatti and others can be seen in the star cast of this serial.