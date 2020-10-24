Sandalwood blockbusters back in theatres to woo audience 

Bengaluru: Movie theaters have reopened across the State, but filmmakers are still in a dilemma whether to release new films due to the Covid-19 threat. While old films are being screened, exhibitors and distributors are closely watching the response from the audience. In this uncertain scenario, Sandalwood to test the waters rereleased on Friday the blockbusters of some big stars like Darshan, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash that had hit the screens in 2018 and 2019 as well as pre-lockdown films that did not have long run in theatres.

If anyone has missed watching them on the big screen at the time of their first release, now is the chance to enjoy them.

According to the reports, last week many shows in single screen theaters and multiplexes in the city were cancelled as there was no audience. The theaters and multiplexes have even slashed ticket prices to woo audience. In the hope of luring film fans back to theatre, they have found new mantra: re-release old films.

Some of the super-hits which are back in theatres are Kotigobba-2, KGF Chapter 1, Kurukshetra, Raajkumara and Tagaru. KGF has been re-released in many screens including Inox in Ulsoor, Fun Cinema in Sigma Mall, GT Mall in Magadi Road, Vega City in Bannerghatta Road, Orion Mall in Dr RajKumar Road, Meenakshi Mall and Central Mall in Bellandur.

The epic historical war film Kurukshetra, starring many noted actors including Challenging Star Darshan is being screened at some multiplexes like Gopalan Mall in Sirsi Circle, Gopalan Mall in Mysore Road and Cinepolis Mall in Binnypet.

Kotigobba-2 makers have added a re-mix song and rereleased it in Gopalan Mall at Sirsi Circle, GT Mall on Magadi Road, Vega City on Bannerghatta Road, Orion Mall. The release of its sequel Kotigobba-3 is eagerly awaited by the fans.

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Raajkumara along with Shivaraj Kumar's Tagaru, Dr Vishnuvardhan's Nagarahavu, Prajwal Devaraj's Gentleman and producer Krishna Chaitanya's classic hit Dia once again made their appearance on big screens on Friday.