The 100 Movie Gathers Momentum by winning award at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival Ahead of its Release

Even prior to its release, "The 100" movie is already making waves, setting the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster success. Directed by...
Even prior to its release, "The 100" movie is already making waves, setting the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster success. Directed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar and produced by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and J. Tharak Ram under the banners Kria Film Corp and Dhamma Productions, the film boasts a stellar cast led by RK Sagar, known for his memorable role as RK Naidu in "Mogalirekulu," who returns in the gripping role of Vikrant IPS.
The recently released teaser, unveiled by the esteemed Anjana Devi garu, has garnered an overwhelming response from audiences, setting the tone for the excitement surrounding the film's impending release. However, the buzz surrounding "The 100" extends beyond just the teaser, as the film continues to amass accolades at prestigious film festivals.
Most notably, "The 100" has recently secured the Honorable Jury Mention Award at the renowned
14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2024 held in New Delhi, further solidifying its status as a highly anticipated cinematic gem. This early recognition speaks volumes about the quality and potential of the film, indicating that it is poised for tremendous success upon its theatrical debut.
With its winning combination of talent, gripping storyline, and early critical acclaim, "The 100" is undoubtedly a film to watch out for in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates as the excitement builds towards its highly anticipated release in theaters.