Kishan Reddy reviews booth committee work

Hyderabad : Against the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting during his recent visit to the city, TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy asked the booth committees to be vigilant and work hard till the polling date.

Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that the party going to capture the majority of seats in Telangana. However, the party cadre and members of the booth committee should be vigilant in the last phase, he said.

Addressing a meeting with party leaders and booth committee representatives at the BJP offices in Musheerabad and Amberpet, he reviewed the second phase of campaigning and door-to-door campaigning.

The TS BJP chief was told by the members of the booth committees that more than 75 per cent of the campaign had already been completed and there was a positive response from the people.

However, he stressed them to be vigilant suggesting, "The booth committee representatives should be vigilant as the election campaign has reached its final stage." He asked them to keep a tab on the opposition parties making any attempts to entice voters. All such incidents should be immediately brought to the notice of the party leadership and the EC, he added.

Expressing confidence in BJP winning a majority of seats and the Secunderabad parliamentary seat, he said, "All should work for 12 hours in the polling booth from morning to evening. I will work with you." He also asked the party cadre and leaders to make the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at LB Stadium on May 10 a grand success. He asked party members to reach out to 10 to 30 families every day under each booth and explain to them the achievements of the Modi government over the last 10 years.