Why no notice sent to PM over hate speech? KTR asks EC

Hyderabad : Taking exception to the 48-hour ban on party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and alleging that the Election Commission of India was working under the directions of the BJP, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked on Thursday why no action was taken against the political party leaders campaigning with the pictures of Lord Ram in the elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao dared the Election Commission to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy if they are an autonomous body. Rao recalled that the BJP leaders were talking about religion and caste. “The PM was involved in hate speech using religion. Over 20,000 citizens from the country complained to the ECI through mail. The ECI did not send a notice to the PM but instead sent it to the BJP chief, JP Nadda. Amit Shah and Arun Govil campaigned carrying Lord Ram’s photo. Revanth Reddy has been using derogatory language, but the ECI does not find fault with the comments of Revanth. Are these Pravachan?" questioned Rama Rao.

The BRS leader expressed frustration, stating, "If the ECI isn't impartial and is serving the interests of 'big brother and little brother', they must be held accountable. We've filed 27 complaints, yet no action has been taken. Only Minister Konda Surekha received a mild reprimand. It's evident that both major parties are aware of BRS' rising influence; hence, they're attempting to distract by prompting notices from the ECI."



Rao urged the public to respond to the BJP and Congress through their votes. He criticised the arrest of party leader M Krishank, alleging that the CM had presented a forged document, which Krishank exposed through social media.



“If the circular showed by Krishank is fake, I am ready to go to Chanchalguda jail. If Revanth Reddy has shared a fake circular with a forged document, he should go to the jail," KTR said.

