Sandalwood Director Pavan Wadeyar says working as an Oscar jury is unforgettable

Bengaluru: Sandalwood director, writer and producer Pavan Wadeyar, who recently participated as an Oscar jury, said it was an unforgettable experience and a proud movement for him.



There is a lot of discussion about the prestigious Oscar Award every year. This time too there are discussions as to who will win the Oscar. Many films from India that are nominated for Oscar award in different categories is gaining attention. Pavan Wadeyar shared this happy moment on his social media.

Wadeyar said :' I didn't even expect to get a call from Oscar Committee. At first I couldn't believe it. Being recognised for my film work and invited to participate as a jury has been very meaningful. My productions first venture 'Dollu' has given me such a prestigious platform. I think it is a great honour. Pavan Wadeyar expressed his happiness that he participated as a jury member from the Kannada film industry in a working team of 17 people.

'Movies from Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati and Malayalam languages were selected for Oscar. I feel sad that any movies from our language are not selected for Oscar'. Wadeyar has expressed hope that our films will definitely be nominated for Oscars in the coming days. Produced by Pavan Wadeyar, the movie 'Dollu' has won public appreciation and won the National Award. Presently, the director's movie 'Remo' is all set to be released.