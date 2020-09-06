Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Jeevaraj Alva Son Aditya Alva Among 12 Booked

Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested by CCB in connection with the drug mafia, has been shifted to an undisclosed place for questioning.

We also hear that Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is also the son of late legislator Jeevaraj Alva has been named in the FIR.

As per the police reports, Ragini seems to have played a pivotal role in this racket. According to some sources, the actor was not just a consumer but was involved in the drug racket in collaboration with her friends and has earned crores of rupees.

As the CCB continued arrests of people connected with the drug business, more skeletons seem to be tumbling out. Totally, FIRs have been filed against 12 people so far and some of them are already arrested. We hear that Ragini's friend Ravi Shankar had direct connections with drug peddlers and he used to deliver drugs directly to the Sandalwood actress.

Ragini and the team used to arrange parties which would be attended by high profile political leaders, corporate bosses, Software employees, actors and actresses and they are said to have been regularly consumed drugs during parties.

Ravishankar, Ragini, Veeren Khanna, and Rahul were arranging parties and among these Veeren Khanna has been identified as the one who used to arrange parties at International level and he has an office at Delhi.

They used to advertise in advance stating that actors and actresses would participate in the party. Ragini not only used to move with them closely but also was partaking drugs along with them. The gang used to make use of Ragini as the main attraction in the parties, it is learned.

We also learn that Ragini used to encourage participants to consume drugs. While the gang earned crores of rupees Ragini was said to be getting a major share of the money from the gang. The police is said to have questioned Ragini for about 7 hours after confiscating her mobiles and laptops.

Ragini's application for anticipatory bail was rejected and the actor will be presented before the judge through a video conference. CCB officers are likely to request for her custody for some more days. The FIR against those 12 people have been filed under Section 120 B of Narcotic Drugs.