Sandalwood filmmaker Chethan ties knot with techie

Bengaluru: Popular Sandalwood lyricist and filmmaker Chethan Kumar, of Bahaddur and Bharaate fame, tied the knot with an IT professional, Manasa in an intimate ceremony near Bannur in Mysuru on Sunday morning. Actors Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, director Mahesh and producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, were among a few selected celebrities who attended and wished the couple.



In view of stringent Covid guidelines in force, only close family members and a few friends of the couple were invited. Chethan is currently on a break from the making of his next film, James. James has producer Kishore Pathikonda, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, and Chethan Kumar himself coming together for the first time.

Its star cast includes Priya Anand as the female lead, while well-known Telugu actor Meka Srikanth will be seen in a pivotal role, along with Rangayana Raghu and Mukesh Rishi. Charan Raj is composing the music for the film .

The film is now half finished and shooting is expected to resume once the government announces relaxations in current lockdown norms.