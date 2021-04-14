Sanjjanaa's Sister Nikki Galrani in Trouble

After Sanjjanaa Galrani was in the news for her involvement in a drug racket case, she was jailed for a few months. Later, Sanjana was granted bail. As this case is still in progress, her sister Nikki Galrani is caught up in a cheating case. We hear that she has been cheated by one called Nikhil Hegde. We learn that in the year 2016 for the construction of a "Resto Cafe" Nikki Galrani was forcibly made to invest about fifty lakhs by Nikhil Hegde.

In this connection, Nikhil Hegde had promised Nicky that he would pay one lakh every month. Now, Nikki Galrani has alleged that Nikhil has not paid any money so far. "While paying this money we had entered into an agreement about the partnership and sharing of the profits. But so far, Nikhil has not paid any kind of money. Besides, he is not answering any of my calls for the past few months," thus stated Nikki Galrani.

Nicki Galrani has lodged a complaint in this regard at Amrutha Halli police station in which she has complained that she was cheated of about fifty lakhs. The Amrutha Halli police, who have registered a case under IPC Section 420, has sent a notice to the accused who has neither paid interest nor returned the invested amount.

The accused has been asked to attend an inquiry. Nikki Galrani, who entered the tinsel world in the year 2014 has acted in more than 30 movies across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. At present, three movies of Nicki Galrani are awaiting release.