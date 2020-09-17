Sanjjanna meets Ragani at Parapana Agrahara prison

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Sanjjannaa Galrani on Wednesday has been remanded to two days judicial custody and sent to Parapappana Agrahara central prison, the same prison where Ragini Dwivedi had been lodged.



A Bengaluru court on Wednesday remanded Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani to judicial custody till September 19 in the drug racket case.

Along with her, the court also remanded to judicial custody high-profile event organiser Viren Khanna, Ravi Shankar and others till September 19.

The Central Crime Branch police concluded its investigations involving Galrani and others, as a result of this, the CCB did not seek any extension of her custody with them.

While in the case of another Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi whose bail application came up for hearing, but the court postponed the hearing till September 19, which means she will have to remain in Parapappana Agrahara central prison till then.

On September 14, the first ACMM Court ordered for two-day extension of Sanjjanaa Galrani's police custody after hearing the argument from the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Sanjjanaa was arrested by the Central Crime Branch on September 8. After being in CCB custody for almost six days, Sanjjanaa was produced in the first ACMM Court through video conference on September 14. The court ordered extension of police custody for Viren Khanna, Sanjana Galrani and BK Ravishankar.

Recently, the cops took hair follicle samples of Ragini and Sanjjanaa. Their samples were sent for testing to a lab to detect if they had consumed drugs.

Earlier in the day, actor-couple, Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale who were summoned for questioning by the Central Crime Bureau of the Bengaluru Police in the alleged drugs case involving Sandalwood stars have been let off after the first day's interrogations.