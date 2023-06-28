Live
- Steep Spurt in vegetable prices rattle Mumbai
- Health Minister Harish Rao starts Pacho machines in Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 28-06-2023
- Rich Tributes paid to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his Birth Anniversary
- Race Energy inaugurated 10,000 sqft battery production facility in Hyderabad
- KCR remembers PV
- Hyderabad: Bakrid to be celebrated on Thursday
- ‘Virupaksha’ director gets a classy gift
- Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ locks release date
- Realme Narzo 60 5G: Leaked specifications, Features and Price
Highlights
Karunaada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar will be seen next in “Ghost,” a pan-Indian film directed by Srini, known for the blockbuster film “Birbal.”...
Karunaada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar will be seen next in “Ghost,” a pan-Indian film directed by Srini, known for the blockbuster film “Birbal.” After months of anticipation, the movie has finally been given a release date. The makers released a new poster online to announce that the film will hit theaters worldwide on July 12, 2023. Fans rejoiced with the fresh update and they are awaiting the film’s release. The promotions will begin very soon.
The film is billed as an action-packed heist thriller, featuring dialogues by Masthi and Prasanna VM, with music composed by Arjun Janya. The movie is being produced by Sandesh Nagraj, a popular politician and producer, under his banner Sandesh Productions.
