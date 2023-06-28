  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Sandalwood

Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ locks release date

Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ locks release date
x
Highlights

Karunaada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar will be seen next in “Ghost,” a pan-Indian film directed by Srini, known for the blockbuster film “Birbal.”...

Karunaada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar will be seen next in “Ghost,” a pan-Indian film directed by Srini, known for the blockbuster film “Birbal.” After months of anticipation, the movie has finally been given a release date. The makers released a new poster online to announce that the film will hit theaters worldwide on July 12, 2023. Fans rejoiced with the fresh update and they are awaiting the film’s release. The promotions will begin very soon.

The film is billed as an action-packed heist thriller, featuring dialogues by Masthi and Prasanna VM, with music composed by Arjun Janya. The movie is being produced by Sandesh Nagraj, a popular politician and producer, under his banner Sandesh Productions.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X