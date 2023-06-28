Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ locks release date

Karunaada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar will be seen next in “Ghost,” a pan-Indian film directed by Srini, known for the blockbuster film “Birbal.” After months of anticipation, the movie has finally been given a release date. The makers released a new poster online to announce that the film will hit theaters worldwide on July 12, 2023. Fans rejoiced with the fresh update and they are awaiting the film’s release. The promotions will begin very soon.

The film is billed as an action-packed heist thriller, featuring dialogues by Masthi and Prasanna VM, with music composed by Arjun Janya. The movie is being produced by Sandesh Nagraj, a popular politician and producer, under his banner Sandesh Productions.







