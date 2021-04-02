Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Sandalwood

Shivanna Follows Father Dr. Rajkumar, Donates Eyes

Shivanna Follows Father Dr. Rajkumar, Donates Eyes
x

Shivanna Follows Father Dr. Rajkumar, Donates Eyes

Highlights

Famous Sandalwood actor late Dr Rajkumar who was the heartthrob of millions of Kannada fans, had set a noble example by donating his eyes

Famous Sandalwood actor late Dr Rajkumar who was the heartthrob of millions of Kannada fans, had set a noble example by donating his eyes. He had given his consent to donate both eyes after his death.

He had given his consent in the year 1994 while he was inaugurating an eye bank which was established in the same year. Hence his aspiration was fulfilled after his demise. Many people had followed suit after the legendary actor passed away.

Now, we hear that his son Shivarajkumar is following the foot steps of his father.

Recently, a special function was held at Narayana Nethralaya to celebrate the winning of National Award of the movie "Akshi". The actor (Shivanna), who graced the occasion is said to have given his consent to donate his eyes and even signed the consent forms.

Besides, Shivanna also appealed to the fans and general public to donate their eyes. His father also had donated his eyes at Narayana Nethralaya before. This act of Shivarajkumar is being lauded widely by people all over the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X