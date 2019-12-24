Shivanna's New Year Gift To Sandalwood Fans: Drona Song Release

Anything to do with Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar creates a buzz. Be it his health, his daughter's wedding, his fitness, his looks and of course his movies. Today, we have news about one of his upcoming movies. The film is titled Drona and features Shivanna in the lead role. The film is being directed by Pramod Chakravarthy and features Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Kishan and Iniya in key roles. Mahadevappa Halagatti has bankrolled the movie.

Drona is set to hit theatres around Sankranthi, one of the biggest festivals in South India. The music of the film is being scored by Ramkrish. Shivanna's fans had been waiting for some news on the upcoming film Drona. Now, we do have some news. Guess what? The makers of Shivanna's Drona have decided to give a little treat before the new year. Yes, you read that right. The makers have decided to release Shivarajkumar's Drona first lyrical song on Dec. 28. The track from Drona is titled Sri Ramane. And if you are wondering who has rendered this song then it is none other than Vijay Prakash.

The song Sri Ramana from Drona will be released on the internet soon. So are you ready for Shivanna's New Year Gift? Stay tuned for updates.