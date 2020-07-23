Shivarajkumar To Become Voice Of Sandalwood?

Most of the Kannada film fraternity had aspired that actor Shivarajkumar should lead Sandalwood. A meeting in this regard will be held on July 24.

Kannada film industry which has been hit hard due to coronavirus badly needs rejuvenation at this time of crisis. Leading personalities of Sandalwood will meet on July 24 and it is learnt that hattrick hero Shivarajkumar will be nominated to lead the industry to raise the voice of several vital issues.

After the demise of several iconic Sandalwood stars like Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Rebel Star Ambareesh, the situation in the industry has reportedly deteriorated. Hence there are attempts to request Shivanna to be the leader of Sandalwood and replace the position held by these veteran Kannada actors.

As per recent reports, we hear that Sara Govind, producers union president Praveen Kumar, KCN Chandrashekar, KP Srikanth, Karthik Gowda, Jayanna, Umapathi (trade union president), KV Chandrashekar, the proprietor of Veeresh Theatre, Ashok who's the president of Labour Union and a few actors will take part in the meeting which is expected to be held at the residence of Shivarajkumar in Nagaravara, Karnataka.

State and Central government had announced many financial relief packages to several other industries but had refrained from announcing any package for the benefit of Kannada film industry.

Besides these issues, several other issues will be discussed in the said meeting on Friday.