Sid Sriram Sings For Kannada Movie Bhajarangi 2

Famous Telugu singer Sid Sriram has sung many hit songs in Telugu and Tamil movies. The singer sang his first song for a Kannada hero in the movie Bhajarangi' 2.



Recently the title song of this movie "Bhajare Bhajarangi' " was released and the song has come out very well. This song has increased the expectations of the audience about the movie. Now, the team has decided to release one more song of this movie sung by famous Telugu singer Sid Sriram on April 9. Director Harsha shared a pic after the song recording.

The movie, "Bhajarangi' 2" directed by Harsha has Century Star Shivarajkumar in the lead role. The film is all set to hit theatres in the month of May.

Earlier, the singer had rendered a track in the Kannada version of "Dear Comrade". Later, he had also crooned for the movie "Tom and Jerry". His song "Samajavaragamana" in Allu Arjun's "Ala Vaikuntapuramloo" was a super hit. The list of movies in which Sid Sriram has lent his voice includes "Geetha Govindam", "Taxiwala 2.0', " Dear Comrade " "Vakeel Saab" and "Rangde" in Telugu.

His songs in Tamil are from the movies "Maara", "Psycho" "NGK", "Vishwasam", "Vadaa Chennai 2.0", "Mersel" among others.

Coming to "Bhajarangi' 2", the movie is bankrolled by Jayanna and Bhogendra. Actress Bhavana will be playing the lead role opposite Shivarajkumar. Arjun Janya has composed the music for the lyrics written by Nagendra Prasad. Meanwhile, police protection is being given to Shivarajkumar in view of murder threats to the actor.