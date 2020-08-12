Star Wives Turn Entrepreneurs: Darshan's Wife Begins New Venture

It is quite common in Bollywood to see wives of actors taking to production. Take the case of Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan whose name appears as a producer in the title credit of movies bankrolled by the actor's Red Chillies entertainment. Now, the trend seems to be catching up in Sandalwood too.

Recently, we told you that Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini and Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha had turned producers. There are several movies and web series that are going to be produced under their home banners. Now, there are wives of other stars too who wish to try something they have an aptitude for. Twinkle Khanna is an author, Sussanne Khan is an architect. The latest to turn entrepreneur back home in Karnataka is none other than Challenging star Darshan's wife Vijaya Lakshmi.

Darshan is gearing up to start a new business venture. Vijaya Lakshmi who is active on social media has shared this with her fans and followers. She has stated that all the preparations are being made to begin her venture.

Darshan's wife is all set to kick-start the sale of fruits and vegetables on August 15. She had aroused the curiosity of DBoss's fans by posting what looked like an announcement. It was stated in the brief reading "Coming soon". But we are yet to know whether it is online sales or through stores!. D_Boss fans are already on toes to join hands in this Enterprise.